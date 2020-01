WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Local businesses Wilmington Brewing Company and Wake N Bake Donuts have teamed up for a limited-edition beer.

The brewery co-owner Michelle Savard say they recently released a beer called “Donut Party.”

- Advertisement -

The canned porter was brewed with 20 dozen chocolate coconut donuts.

She says they hope to make this annual collaboration with Wake N Bake.

You can buy a 4-pack of the Donut Party for $16 atĀ Wilmington Brewing Company, located at 824 S Kerr Ave.