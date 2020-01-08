Duke Energy installs new ‘Smart Meters’

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Duke Energy has begun installing Smart Meters in the Cape Fear Region.

Installations are beginning in southern New Hanover County and will move throughout the region for the rest of the year and into 2021.

These meters will make it easier for customers to track their energy usage and see where they could cut back in order to be more energy efficient.

Customers will be able to see their hourly energy usage online or using the Duke Energy app.

This technology is allowing the company to test out new rates that could potentially reward energy efficient customers.

It also will give customers the ability to change their due date on their energy bills to better suit their budget.

Duke Energy spokesperson Jeff Brooks says to be out the lookout for a postcard in the mail that lets you know they’re on their way to install your new meter.

“We’re starting in Southern New Hanover County and working our way up Highway 17 up into Pender County,” Brooks said. “Everybody will have one in the next few months. Look for that post card in the mail that’ll let you know we’re on the way.”

Grid One Solutions is the official contractor partnering with Duke Energy to perform these installs.

The installer will be in truck with both company’s logos, a yellow vest with Duke Energy’s logo, as well have a specific badge. So if a contractor comes to your home and does not have these items they are not an official contractor.