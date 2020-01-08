Eggs Up Grill opens in Shallotte

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — Shallotte has a new place to grab a bite to eat. Eggs Up Grill opened its first location in the area there on Monday.

With favorites like its Corned Beef Hash & Eggs, Loaded Home Fry Bowls and heart-healthy Goodness Gracious omelet, the Eggs Up Grill located at 110 Shallotte Crossing Parkway in Shallotte is open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.

“I spent years as a manager with hundreds of employees reporting to me, and while I enjoyed my job, I felt like I wanted a more personalized experience with my employees and guests,” said Brandon Padilla, owner of the new Shallotte location. “As I researched brands, it became clear to me that the Eggs Up Grill model fit with my prior experience and overall goals for owning my own business. I’m excited to open the doors at this new location and to become the go-to spot for the community to enjoy a great meal where they will be treated like part of our family.”

With seating for 84, this 2,300-square-foot restaurant is designed to make guests feel at home.

As Shallotte is a thriving town rooted in family values, Padilla says the new Eggs Up Grill will be focused on serving neighbors and making a positive impact in the community.

“I fell in love with Shallotte when I worked here years ago,” Padilla said. “I was drawn to the hometown atmosphere and the small-town community support that creates a feeling of togetherness. You don’t see that very often anymore. When I was looking for locations to open my first Eggs Up Grill, Shallotte was the obvious choice.”

Eggs Up Grill has plans to open at Beau Rivage in Wilmington and reportedly several more in the years to come around the region.

The company currently operates 38 restaurants in three states – Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina – and will be entering Florida in January 2020.