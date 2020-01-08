Ex-substitute teacher denies making controversial comments

CARY, NC (AP) — A North Carolina substitute teacher is denying allegations she told 10-year-old students they were marked for prison because they were wearing athletic clothing and that the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. killed himself.

Wake County schools officials previously confirmed to The News & Observer that Elizabeth Temple resigned amid an investigation into the reports.

Temple attended a school board meeting Tuesday, nearly a year after the allegations surfaced, and said the accusations weren’t true.

The allegations emerged in February when a parent accused Temple of becoming upset when students weren’t listening to her directions then making the comments to his son and others in the class.