Freddie’s in Kure Beach serves free meal to group of foster teens

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A Kure Beach restaurant provided a Christmas miracle for dozens of children in foster care.

A Brunswick County Department of Social Services caseworker said after two months of planning a Christmas party their caterer backed out the day before the event.

She called Freddie’s Restaurant for help. With only a 24-hour notice, Freddie’s fed up to 50 teenage foster kids.

The party also included teens who recently aged out of foster care.

Freddie’s did all this for free.

“That’s the least we could do for someone like that, especially at that time of the year,” Owner Robert Gargano said. “It just makes us very proud that we could do something for them at that time.”

Instead of accepting money, Gargano told the caseworker to spend the money on presents for the children.

Next year, you can also help make a foster child’s Christmas wish come true by adopting an angel from the Angel Tree at Walmarts in Brunswick and New Hanover counties. 100% of those items will meet their wishes.