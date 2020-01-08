Memorial proposed for North Carolina college shooting victims

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) — A committee formed in the wake of a shooting on a North Carolina college campus last April is proposing a $1 million memorial to honor the victims.

The Charlotte Observer reports a commission at UNC Charlotte has recommended creating a memorial and commemorative space in a plaza between the front of the building where the shooting occurred and an ellipse and fountain, which was recently completed.

The shooting last spring killed two students and wounded four.

The gunman is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole.