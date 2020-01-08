NC daycare owners frustrated after funding to feed children stops

HIGH POINT, NC (WGHP) — Worried day care and learning center employees reached out to FOX8 after months of missing reimbursement money from a federal program.

Vanessa Price operates VPLearning Center in High Point and explained that she normally receives at least $700 monthly through the Child and Adult Food Care Program.

Price said that her sponsor for the program was Guilford Child Development, who facilitated the money.

She explained reimbursement payments stopped in October.

Since then, she’s covered breakfast, lunches and snacks out of pocket.

“(The families) can’t afford to bring food,” Price said. “They can’t afford to bring snacks, and so that’s the first thing I get asked when they signed the child up: are you going to provide breakfast, lunch, snack?”

