Police: Girlfriend assaulted after complaining of man’s gas

WICHITA FALLS, TX (AP) — Police say a Texas man accused of choking and headbutting his girlfriend because she complained about the smell of his flatulence has been jailed on an assault charge.
Officers responded to a home in Wichita Falls, Texas, on Sunday afternoon following a report that Christopher Ragsdale had assaulted his girlfriend.
- Advertisement -
Police say in a probable cause affidavit that the woman said Ragsdale assaulted her after she told him his gas smelled horrible.
Ragsdale remains jailed Wednesday on a complaint of assault family violence.