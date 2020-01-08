Police: Skimming devices found inside fuel pumps at Bladen gas stations

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Elizabethtown Police Department says they received reports that suspected skimming devices had been located inside fuel pumps at gas stations.

Police say the first was found at the Scotchman at 101 East Broad Street and the second at the Community Mart at 909 East Broad.

Police say these type of skimming devices are made to capture and store information from cards used at the pump.



They say whoever installed these devices had a key and opened the fuel pump door, installed the skimming device in 30 seconds or less, locked the fuel pump door and planned to return later to retrieve the device.

The investigation is ongoing.