YMCA opens activity center in Ogden

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina has expanded to Ogden. The new location was announced Wednesday.

The YMCA is leasing the facility formerly known as The Edge and Wilmington Basketball Center, located at 7207 Ogden Business Lane.

- Advertisement -

The newly named Ogden YMCA Activity Center will serve as a program center for child care, youth basketball, indoor soccer, pickleball and other YMCA programs.

The YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina has had a presence in the Ogden facility for years, offering afterschool care and Halo Hoops youth basketball programs, however, the Y plans to offer additional programs to the greater Ogden community now that they occupy the facility full time.