Belvedere Country Club pending sale

HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY) — The Belvedere Country Club is currently pending sale.

After recently listing with Coldwell Banker, the property was snatched off the market after only 10 days.

- Advertisement -

The property was listed at $700,000 but it’s reportedly worth much more.

However, the buyer and offer are being kept under wraps. This is leaving some neighbors worried.

“Everybody’s concerned about whether or not it’s going to go commercial or residential,” Frederick Mayer said. “Especially those people who are on the perimeter of the golf course.”

Related Article: Hampstead man accused of strangling woman

If major changes are made, he says it would drastically alter the area.

“The way of life here in Belvedere would change dramatically,” Mayer said.

But, Pender County Senior Planner Travis Henley says the property is zoned as “planned development.”

This means a developer would have to jump through quite a few hoops in order to build on the course.

In the midst of all the mystery, another resident is remaining positive.

“I think it will be a good thing,” Brad Kaemmer said.

Frequent golfer and neighbor to the course, Kaemmer says it could be an opportunity.

“I think it’s a decent course to play but I think some new money and new people could improve the course and make it a little more popular,” Kaemmer said.

If all goes as planned, the sale is scheduled to close mid-February.