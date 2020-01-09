Boil water advisory scheduled for Sawmill Point in downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A precautionary boil water advisory will begin at 9 p.m. Monday, January 13, for Sawmill Point Condominiums at 1015 Nutt Street in downtown Wilmington.

The precautionary advisory will affect approximately 275 customers and is being issued so an outside contractor can make service modifications for a new development in the area. Notification will be hand-delivered by CFPUA staff to Sawmill Point management.

Periods of low or no pressure in the water distribution system increase the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.

When under a boil water advisory, customers are asked to boil their water for one minute, then allow it to cool prior to consumption. They also may use another water source such as bottled water.

Consumption includes drinking, brushing teeth, making ice, food preparation, fruit and vegetable washing, pet consumption, and the preparation of baby formula. Customers do NOT need to boil water prior to using it for showering or bathing.

Before a boil water advisory is lifted, CFPUA lab staff test the water to ensure it is safe to drink.