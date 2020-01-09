Cabanas welcomed back on Sunset Beach, what regulations could follow?

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — There was more debate over cabanas Thursday at a Sunset Beach Town Council special meeting.

After some back and forth, cabanas will be back on Sunset Beach this summer with some new rules.

“I think the discussion today was mainly, to take care of our citizens,” Mayor Shannon Phillips said.

Council overturned the ban on cabanas this week. At the special meeting Thursday, they are proposed new regulations for cabana vendors.

“My main concern is that we have some space left for private citizens,” Councilwoman Jan Harris said.

Harris is not the only one with that concern. Phillips says their residents are the top priority.

“But yet, to be fair to the vendors and to the visitors.that’s what we’re looking to do, so it may take a little bit longer, but we’re going to try to come up with a good plan,” Phillips said.

Council proposed a permitting process to limit the number of vendors and the number of cabanas each vendor can rent out, so they don’t take over the entire beach.

“Basically all that goes back into limiting the space that the vendors can use to make sure that we have space for our people that bring their own tents, and for our citizens,” Phillips said.

Council also proposed yearly fee of $150 for every 10 tents vendors want to rent out.

“I feel that it’s a step forward from just totally allowing cabanas to have free reign,” Harris said.

Harris is glad to see progress being made with the controversial topic.

“May not please everybody, but we’re never going to please everybody,” Harris said.

Council also proposed to continue allowing cabana use from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., and to keep umbrella rules the same.

There will also be more time for public comment before things are finalized.