Carolina Beach looks into updating CAMA Use Plan

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Carolina Beach Town Hall staff along with the Planning and Zoning Commission are updating their Coastal Area Management Act Use Land Plan (CAMA).

It’s a blueprint development of the community which includes an assortment of policies and growth issues.

Director Jeremy Hardison says it is time for them to revisit their plan to take a close look at how policies are being implemented and make the necessary changes.

He says the plan gives them a vision and allows them to manage growth.

“It is mandated that any coastal community in North Carolina has to have a CAMA Use Plan. That’s why in 1974 it became a law. 1976, Carolina Beach adopted this CAMA Use Plan,” Hardison said.

Staff have been meeting about the plan since 20-18.

The Planning and Zoning Commission had another meeting Thursday evening about area developments.