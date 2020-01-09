CFPUA plans online, phone payment system outage for software update

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — CFPUA customers will be temporarily unable to make bill payments online and through the Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system while technicians complete software upgrades.

The temporary outage is scheduled from 7 p.m. Friday through 9 p.m. Sunday.

Customers who pay their bills via credit card AutoPay or checking account AutoDraft will not be affected. The CFPUA website, www.CFPUA.org, will remain online during the system upgrade.

If you have questions about bill payments, please contact our Customer Service department at (910) 332-6550.