Coach accused of hitting fan, wrestling him in stands after game

By
Helen Holt
-
0
Chadwick Rock Wright (Photo: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)

LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (WSOC) — A North Carolina basketball coach is facing charges after deputies said he attacked a fan who yelled at him after a game Tuesday night.

Deputies said Chadwick Rock Wright, a coach at West Lincoln High School, was walking off the floor after the game against Newton Conover when a fan screamed at him.

- Advertisement -

The 48-year-old coach then ran into the stands and hit the man in the head, according to investigators.

Deputies said the fan and Wright were wrestling around when a woman also began taunting the coach. They said she was then pulled into the fight.

A deputy was working security at the game, and Wright was taken into custody.

Read more here.

You Might Also Like