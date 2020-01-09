Coach accused of hitting fan, wrestling him in stands after game

LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (WSOC) — A North Carolina basketball coach is facing charges after deputies said he attacked a fan who yelled at him after a game Tuesday night.
Deputies said Chadwick Rock Wright, a coach at West Lincoln High School, was walking off the floor after the game against Newton Conover when a fan screamed at him.
The 48-year-old coach then ran into the stands and hit the man in the head, according to investigators.
Deputies said the fan and Wright were wrestling around when a woman also began taunting the coach. They said she was then pulled into the fight.
A deputy was working security at the game, and Wright was taken into custody.