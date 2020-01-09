Frantic 911 caller asks intruder questions after shooting him

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The 911 calls have been released from a shooting at a home near Monday Junction this week.

In the 911 call, you can hear the caller talking to the man she says she just shot inside her home.

- Advertisement -

Wilmington Police confirmed the man shot inside the home was a breaking and entering suspect.

“I just found a guy hiding behind my bed. I came home from lunch,” the caller said.

Police say Michael Jarvis, 37, was shot around noon Tuesday at a home on Honeybee Lane. Police say a woman came home and found her front door ajar and heard someone moving from room to room. She then reportedly got her handgun, confronted Jarvis and shot him.

Dispatch: “What’s the address of the emergency?”

911 Caller: “I just shot somebody in my house. I just shot him about four or five times.”

Dispatch:”About how old is he?”

911 Caller:”I don’t know. How old are you? 30? 30.”

Dispatch: “Is there serious bleeding?”

911 Caller:”No you can’t have water! What?”

Dispatch:”Is he completely alert? “Yeah.”

Jarvis remains in critical condition. Police said the homeowner will not be charged.