Frantic 911 caller asks intruder questions after shooting him

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The 911 calls have been released from a shooting at a home near Monday Junction this week.
In the 911 call, you can hear the caller talking to the man she says she just shot inside her home.
Wilmington Police confirmed the man shot inside the home was a breaking and entering suspect.
“I just found a guy hiding behind my bed. I came home from lunch,” the caller said.
Police say Michael Jarvis, 37, was shot around noon Tuesday at a home on Honeybee Lane. Police say a woman came home and found her front door ajar and heard someone moving from room to room. She then reportedly got her handgun, confronted Jarvis and shot him.
Dispatch: “What’s the address of the emergency?”
911 Caller: “I just shot somebody in my house. I just shot him about four or five times.”
Dispatch:”About how old is he?”
911 Caller:”I don’t know. How old are you? 30? 30.”
Dispatch: “Is there serious bleeding?”
911 Caller:”No you can’t have water! What?”
Dispatch:”Is he completely alert? “Yeah.”
Jarvis remains in critical condition. Police said the homeowner will not be charged.