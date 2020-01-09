Full Court Press Team of the Week: New Hanover Boys Basketball

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover boys’ basketball team started the season 2-3, but since that point, they haven’t lost a single game. That makes the Wildcats this week’s Full Court Press Team of the Week.

A quick glance at their roster and you would see seven underclassmen for Head Coach Kirk Angel.

It may have been a slow start for this year’s team, but now the Wildcats are red hot winners of six games in a row, including over rival Laney High last Friday night.

“Were obviously a young team and it just feels good to kind of get some of those big wins, those close wins cause usually when your as young as we are um, its hard to kind of finish games. So, I’m glad that were doing that,” says senior Mikai Stanley.

Out of the Wildcats’ 11 games, seven of those have been against teams with a winning record, and that’s how they wanted their schedule set up: playing tough teams in tough environments, no matter the outcome.

“Youth shows at times, but a game like that, the more big games they play in, the more their going to grow up,” says Angel. “You know, we’ve had Laney, we got South, Ashley, then we go to Kinston on the weekend. Which is a really tough place to play. So, I’m putting them in those scenarios for a reason to get them to grow up.”

The players have seen the team grow up as well in a short period of time, and things are finally starting to gel, both on and off the basketball floor.

“Everybody is starting to grow and get better,” says senior Jaheim Marshall. “We’re all starting to get like familiar with each others games. So yeah, we starting to look really good.”

The Wildcats are tied atop the conference standings with Hoggard at 4-0 as the only undefeated team in the MEC, and they know they have to stay level headed.

“Everybody wants to beat New Hanover,” says Stanley. “So, I mean we got to come in every night and put the work in. So, I mean they feel like understand they know and understand that and they are going to do a good job.”

And the long term goals are definitely there for this group, but for now, it’s one dribble at a time.

“We have goals we start out the season, you know regular season conference, conference tournament, then sectional, regional, and then on if were fortunate to get that far it would be great,” says Angel. “But were one day at a time.”