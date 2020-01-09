Humpback whales spotted off the coast of Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR) — Massive, magnificent sea creatures are being spotted off the coast of Virginia.

Humpback whales are migrating through our waters, and people are taking tours to see them.

- Advertisement -

News 3 met up with Alexis Rabon with Rudee Tours, who said they have been taking people whale watching for the past month.

“Every single trip is different. We’re pretty lucky in our area that we do often see them in the shallow waters,” said Rabon, “right outside the inlet or they could be a few miles off shore.”

Nature Exploration Specialist Mike Mizell with the Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center said the humpback whales are eating a lot of the bait fish in our waters.

Read more here.