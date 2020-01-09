Suspect’s car runs out of gas during chase, man arrested on drug charges

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A high-speed car chase led to a drug arrest in Bladen County yesterday afternoon, authorities say.

Around 1:50 p.m., NC Highway Patrol Tpr. Jason Weissinger clocked a car speeding more than 100 mph near Highway 20 on NC 87 in the Tar Heel area.

The trooper turned around and pulled the car over. As he walked up to the vehicle, the car reportedly sped off.

After a short chase, law enforcement says the car ran out of gas and arrested the driver Demetrius Sherell Rayshan Gamble.

Gamble is charged with driving while license revoked, failure to wear seat belt, speeding 102 mph in a 55 mph zone, reckless driving to endanger and fleeing to elude arrest.

The trooper then searched the car, and reportedly found a backpack containing more than a half a pound of marijuana along with drug paraphernalia used to weigh out the drugs.

The Highway Patrol requested assistance from the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office who responded. Corporal Trey Harvey charged the driver with felony possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana.

Gamble, 25, of Fayetteville, was booked into the Bladen County Detention Center under a $39,000 secured bond.

“Trooper Weissinger did an outstanding job and we are proud of the relationship that we have we the North Carolina State Highway Patrol,” said Sheriff Jim McVicker.