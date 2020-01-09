Multiple agencies investigating early morning fire in Burgaw

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — Multiple agencies are investigating the cause of an early morning fire at a house in Burgaw.

According to Pender County Fire Marshall Tommy Batson, around 4:30 a.m., the Burgaw Fire Department, Pender County EMS and the Rocky Point Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire on North Dudley Street in Burgaw.

Batson said when crews arrived, they saw heavy fire coming from the home that also had an attached garage.

Batson said the fire has been extinguished and one person has been transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Batson said a nearby home and vehicle suffered heat damage from the fire.

The Burgaw Fire department and County Fire Marshal’s SBI, ATF, and the Burgaw Police Department are investigating the cause of the fire.