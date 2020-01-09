North Carolina art students raise money for Australian wildfire recovery

DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC (WGHP) — Students at Oak Grove High School have watched the devastation in Australia and are using their artistic talents to show their support and raise money for recovery.

Catherine Deaton’s AP art class felt compelled to help.

“If we take the time to do something we can make a small impact, I feel like that’s what we’re doing right now,” student Daniel Saenz said.

Daniel started the conversation with his classmates about the wildfire and what they could do to support people down under.

“I just brought it up because it was something that was affecting me at the time,” he said.

