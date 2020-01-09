Police arrest man in connection to Whiteville armed robberies

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Police have arrested a man they believe is connected to armed robberies in Whiteville.

The Whiteville Police Department responded Wednesday to the 200 block of Warrior Trail in reference to a reported suspicious persons call.

When officers got there, they say they found Joseph Lee Murphy hiding. He was then arrested.

Police say the investigation later revealed that Murphy had committed robberies within the city.

Murphy was charged on two counts of armed robbery and two counts of attempted armed robbery.

He is in jail under a $750,000 secured bond.

Police encourage citizens to become a “Partnering in Policing” by reporting suspected illegal activity to the Whiteville Police Department’s TIPS line at (910) 642-5111.