Police: Prowler who sometimes wore no pants has been caught

CLAYTON, NC (AP) — Police in North Carolina say they’ve arrested a man who they say had been walking through people’s yards without any pants on.

WRAL reported Thursday that Carlos Antonio Soto was arrested in Clayton County, which is outside of Raleigh. He was charged with indecent exposure.

It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

Police said social media helped them identify Soto. Clayton Police Chief Blair Myhand said the he appreciated the community’s help “in bringing this disturbing case to close.”

Clayton police said the prowler was seen “walking directly across driveways near front doors.”

