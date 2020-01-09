Raleigh police officer returns to serve after being shot multiple times

Officer Charles Ainsworth (Photo: Raleigh Police)

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — After a year of recovery from being shot multiple times in the line of duty, Raleigh Officer Charles Ainsworth is ready to serve again.

On Jan. 9, 2019, Ainsworth was critically wounded after being shot multiple times at a traffic stop on Western Boulevard near Schaub Drive.

Four people were charged in connection to the shooting.

Thursday morning, Raleigh police welcomed Ainsworth back with a special celebration.

“Most employees can tell you where they were and what they were doing and where they were when Charlie had been shot in the line of duty and was in critical condition,” said Deputy Chief Karen Rigsbee. “But, we are a resilient department and just as quickly, employees responded in from home and deployed to the hospital and to the scene to help in any way they could.”

