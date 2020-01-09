Stephen Curry starting new travel basketball program in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSOC) — Charlotte native and NBA All-Star Steph Curry unveiled plans Wednesday for a new travel basketball program in the Queen City called Team Curry.

Team Curry will play on the Under Armour Association travel circuit and will have three boys and three girls teams. It will feature top players from North Carolina and bordering states.

The team will be the second from Charlotte on the UAA travel circuit, joining Team Charlotte, which is run by former UNC point guard Jeff McInnis.

Curry broke his hand on Oct. 30 and underwent his first surgery on Nov. 1. The Warriors’ floor general told reporters in November he “definitely” expects to return at some point this season.

