Stephen Curry starting new travel basketball program in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSOC) — Charlotte native and NBA All-Star Steph Curry unveiled plans Wednesday for a new travel basketball program in the Queen City called Team Curry.

Team Curry will play on the Under Armour Association travel circuit and will have three boys and three girls teams. It will feature top players from North Carolina and bordering states.

Part of my journey growing up in the game was competing with the Charlotte Stars AAU team. That experience tested me, gave me confidence, but most of all I just had mad fun. Now @teamcurry will hopefully do the same for the next generation. Let’s get it! #TCC pic.twitter.com/6U4E8GbxNO — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) January 8, 2020

- Advertisement -

The team will be the second from Charlotte on the UAA travel circuit, joining Team Charlotte, which is run by former UNC point guard Jeff McInnis.

Curry broke his hand on Oct. 30 and underwent his first surgery on Nov. 1. The Warriors’ floor general told reporters in November he “definitely” expects to return at some point this season.

Read more here.