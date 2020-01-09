Students with disabilities to intern at local hospital

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Several local organizations are joining forces to equip students who have disabilities with skills that will eventually land them jobs.

Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Brunswick Community College, and Brunswick County Schools are all partnering to give students with disabilities internships.

The Ohio based international program prepares young people with significant disabilities for success in the workforce.

Novant is bringing it here in August.

Brunswick Community College Liaison Wes Juda says interns will rotate to three different positions throughout the school year.

“Examples of the rotation will be things like food service, material management, patient transport. The idea is that they’re going to get three different experiences to drive transferable skills.”

Juda says he’s expecting the new skills to land eight interns jobs at the hospital or other places in the county.

Students can apply through Novant. They will be required to pass a skills assessment evaluation and sit for an interview.