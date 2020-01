WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–The Topsail High School wrestling team exerted their dominance on Wednesday night beating Hoggard in duel action, 66-12.

The Pirates picked up pins in four of the final five matches of the night to secure the win.

Topsail will be back on mat this weekend at the Jolly Rodger Invitational at Corinth Holders, while the Vikings wrestling team will host a tri-meet with Pender and Ashley on January 13th.