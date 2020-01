‘What Did We Miss?’ is our weekly comedy news segment. Wills Maxwell Jr. reports the weird news stories that WWAY did not. This week’s stories are:

A store manager caught a baby as it was falling off the counter.

Scientists in Argentina have discovered two new species.

Video caught an eagle fighting with an octopus.

Watch ‘What Did We Miss?’ every Thursday on Good Morning Carolina and News at 11. Catch up on previous episodes here.