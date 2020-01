WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Keeping your children safe will get a bit easier thanks to a special free program sponsored by a local fire department.

The Wilmington Fire Department will be hosting a free car seat check Thursday morning.

It starts at 10 a.m. and runs until noon.

Parents should go to the Wilmington Fire Station Nine which is located near the Landfall Forum Shopping Center at 1201 Military Cutoff Road.