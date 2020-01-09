Wilmington firefighters burn down storm-damaged apartment complex

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you see smoke near UNCW Thursday, don’t be alarmed. The Wilmington Fire Department is conducting a live fire instructor training exercise.

The training will last until 5 p.m. at the property formerly known as the Glen Apartments. The complex was servely damaged during Hurricane Florence.

- Advertisement -

The North Carolina Office of the State Fire Marshall is conducting instructor certification classes.

Residents and businesses in the immediate area have been notified of potential of smoke in the area.