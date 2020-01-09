Women with transplanted uterus gives birth to ‘miracle’ baby

PHILADELPHIA, PA (AP) — A Pennsylvania woman who gave birth to a boy she carried inside a transplanted womb says the experimental procedure delivered a “miracle.”

Jennifer Gobrecht and her husband, Drew Gobrecht, appeared Thursday at a news conference in Philadelphia.

Their child, Benjamin, was the first baby born as part of Penn Medicine’s 2-year-old uterine transplant trial and the eighth baby in the United States to be born to the recipient of a uterus transplant.

Jennifer Gobrecht underwent a 10-hour transplant procedure in 2018. The uterus came from a deceased donor.

She says, “Benjamin is truly a miracle, and we feel beyond lucky to have him.”