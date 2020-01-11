A new healthcare protocol will be coming out to combat human trafficking in Horry County

A recently released annual report by the South Carolina Human Trafficking Task Force shows that in 2019 the state’s total number of trafficking victims recorded went up 360%.

The report released by Attorney General Alan Wilson’s office also shoes that Horry county is now the top county for reported human trafficking. Greenville is next, followed by Richland, Dorchester, and Charleston counties.

Lieutenant Sherrie Smith with Horry County Sheriff’s office is the co-chair for the Coastal Regional Human Trafficking Task Force and she said this report should not be alarming to members of the community.

“The numbers are based on information compiled by Polaris and that’s based on the number of calls received to the national human trafficking hotline. So what I take that to mean is our task force has done a great job over the past year of getting the word out with education and training. I mean we have so many volunteers, good volunteers on our task force and I mean the citizens that have come out and supported our task force over this past year is remarkable,” said Lt.Smith.

Lt.Smith said the report shows how much the county has worked on making sure victims and potential victims are aware of the resources available to them and community members are looking out for each other.

