Early morning shooting on Chestnut St. leaves one injured

Wilmington (WWAY) – Wilmington Police are investigating after a shooting took place during the early morning hours on Saturday.

Police responded to a multiple-round Shotpotter alert just before 1:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Chestnut Street. A Mercury Grand Marquis had begun to speed away as officers arrived on scene. Police apprehended the driver, 27-year-old Rodney Bradley, after he attempted to flee from the vehicle.

WPD charged Bradley with Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and Possession of a Stolen Firearm after they found a stolen 9mm handgun under the driver’s seat of the Grand Marquis.

Officers later learned that a man had been taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound as a result of the shooting. He was treated and released.

The shooting is still under investigation. WPD is asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact them or use Text-A-Tip.