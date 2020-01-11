MBPD officers cleared of wrongdoing in fatal October shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) – The two Myrtle Beach police officers involved in a deadly shooting back in October will not be prosecuted.

Jimmy Richardson, 15th Circuit Solicitor, said Friday that his office would not be prosecuting Cpl. Daniel Preciado and Officer Thad Morgan, who were involved in the incident in the area of 65th Avenue North on Oct. 12. Richardson cited reports from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division in making his decision.

“Your report makes it clear that the subject, Mr. (Matthew) Graham, was previously identified prior to the shooting as having active arrest warrants for discharging a weapon in the city limits and was a suspect in several area burglaries,” Richardson wrote.

The officers had been investigating a call earlier that day about AR-15 stolen during a burglary, along with the theft a white bicycle, when the shooting occurred. Graham is reported to have been carrying a rifle when confronted by police. A standoff lasted for several hours before Graham reportedly stealthily fled the area and a gunshot was heard nearby. A pursuit ensued, the suspect crashed, rolled and grabbed the rifle, and pointed the muzzle of his rifle towards the officers, Richardson said, and Graham failed to comply with commands to drop the weapon.

