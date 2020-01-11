Police Officer hurt during police pursuit in Florence

The Florence Police Department says a man has been arrested after a police pursuit that left a police officer hurt.

The department says officers were called to 230 North Beltline Drive Friday at around 6:26 p.m. for a report of a suspicious person inside of a vehicle.

- Advertisement -

They say Charles W. Bailey put his vehicle in reverse while trying to get away, causing him to briefly drag the officer and crash into another vehicle in a parking lot.

The department says Bailey got away but was later caught near Francis Marion Road and Pepper Tree Road.

Click here to read more.