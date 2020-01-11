‘Port City Rip the Runway’ embraces disability on the catwalk

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Yvonnia Johnson and Daisy Rivenbark walk to the rhythm of the beat and smile at the warm faces that smile back, and no one can spot it.

Yvonnia and Daisy are deaf models.

“Since we’ve been involved in this I have felt proud to be a part of this cultural experience,” Daisy said as interpreted by Yolanda Blount-Wood. “This is my culture. I want them to know that I am black and I am deaf and I am here. How can we collaborate? We want them to feel comfortable with us. As a black deaf person, we want them to know that we can do anything and figure out communication.”

Daisy says a mix of patience and kindness has helped her. Yolanda volunteered her time to interpret at practices.

“Here they have music loud enough where can feel the beat,” Yvonnia said as interpreted by Yolanda. “So, we are watching the way people in front of us are walking and we have just been following all their body movements.”

But, Daisy and Yvonnia aren’t the only ones embracing the catwalk with a disability.

“I wanted to try and have a new experience,” Delilah Baker said.

Delilah is fourteen, but was born blind. She was able to accomplish her goal of walking in a fashion show Saturday at the “Port City Rip the Runway.”

“Delilah decided she wanted to do something different and step outside of her box,” Yolanda said. “She would have to feel my body to get her in poses and timing and try to figure out how to work with the cane so that it’s not in her way.”

Yolanda says she’s been right by Delilah’s side for the past two years as her caregiver pushing her to set goals and reach them.

“Just because she cannot see, doesn’t mean she can’t do what anyone else can do,” Yolanda said. “We have done surf camp together to show she can do anything. Someone may think you have a disability, but don’t look at it as a disability. Look at it as a different ability.”