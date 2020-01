Authorities are responding to a possible drowning at a Myrtle Beach resort.

Friday afternoon around 1:45, Myrtle Beach police received the call.

The possible drowning was reported at the Sandy Beach resort in the 200 block of South Ocean Boulevard.

Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue said they arrived to find one patient on the pool deck being assisted by bystanders. The patient was taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.

