Robbery suspects ram truck into convenience store door, take cigarettes, pastry

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) — Orange County Sheriff’s Office is searching for several people in a Toyota pick-up truck who are accused of robbing a BP Family Fare near Hillsborough, N.C., Thursday morning.

According to deputies, the suspects drove their white Toyota Tundra in reverse into the glass door of the convenience store on NC 86 just before 4 a.m. Two men then climbed through the hole in the glass and stole several cartons of cigarettes and a single dessert pastry before the driver, who stayed in the truck during the robbery, took off.

Deputies said the truck is a newer model with four doors and is missing a piece of a tail light. It may have some damage in the trailer hitch area as well.

In a news release, Sheriff Blackwood said several similar robberies recently happened in Wake County. In those cases, the suspects used a stolen car.

