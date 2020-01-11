‘They put their life on the line:’ Fayetteville restaurant holding fundraiser for detective in need of kidney

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) — The owners of a Fayetteville burger restaurant are hoping to raise $10,000 in an upcoming fundraiser for a Fayetteville detective battling stage five kidney disease.

Jon and Trista Schmier started Rustic Burger back in 2018. From the beginning, they’ve prioritized law enforcement, active military members, and veterans by providing a year-round 15 percent discount.

“There’s a lot that goes on in the background that they don’t even know about. They go out there, they put their life on the line. They do what they have to,” Trista said.

Their admiration for law enforcement made choosing to help Detective Patrick Gaines an easy decision.

The Fayetteville Police Department recently creating a social post, asking the public to help Gaines find a donor.

“We have to do something for him. We cannot give a kidney, you know. I mean, we can try, but it’s not always a guarantee,” Jon said.

