5th annual Floating Lantern Ceremony highlights remembrance, reflection, and gratitude

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cameron Art Museum hosted its 5th annual Floating Lantern Ceremony on Sunday evening.

The theme was remembrance, reflection, and gratitude.

Hundreds of people came to the museum to decorate lanterns in memory of loved ones or to share their hopes and dreams.

Director of Community Engagement Nan Pope says this event always draws a strong sense of community.

“People are here for a lot of different reasons, but they all join together,” Pope said. “And this is a great way to think about things you want your year to become, have an opportunity to express some things that you wish to do, or things that you wish for whether that’s world peace at large or just something like having a healthier or more positive year.”

Nine year old Diana Keller had big plans for her lantern.

“Maybe some flowers, maybe my dogs, and maybe some birds and chickens,” she said.

Nan Pope says this is a great opportunity for people in the community to release hurt from their heart and manifest their dreams.

everything that is placed into the pond is removed and the paper used to create the lanterns is recycled.