Amazon package had dirty diapers in it, family says

JERSEY CITY, NJ (AP) — A New Jersey family says they received used diapers from Amazon’s delivery service.

WPIX-TV reports that when Nassly Sales opened her Amazon package, she was shocked to see the diapers covered in what appeared to be fecal matter.

- Advertisement -

Sales says she purchases diapers for her two daughters each month from the Amazon Warehouse section which sells returned items at a discounted rate.

The Jersey City woman says she feared for her daughter’s health since she was born 26 weeks premature and has a compromised immune system.

An Amazon spokesperson says the company worked with the family to resolve the issue.