Baby opossum beaten until blinded on Hilton Head golf course

(CNN) — A baby opossum was found beaten until she was blinded at a Hilton Head golf course in South Carolina, according to the Wildlife Rehab of Greenville.

The opossum, now named Scarlett, was found on Tuesday with a broken jaw, one eye protruding, the other eye injured and a large gash on her throat, Wendy Watson, the president of the Wildlife Rehab of Greenville, told CNN.

- Advertisement -

“The injuries are indicative of being struck with a golf club,” Watson alleges.

The opossum, who is less than a year old, weighs two pounds and still has her baby teeth. A volunteer with the Wildlife Rehab nonprofit, which rehabilitates then releases injured wildlife, is providing Scarlett with medical care in Hilton Head.

Read more here.