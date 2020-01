TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) — An Ohio couple celebrated 68 years of marriage Sunday, surrounded by family and friends.

Since the beginning of their marraige, Howard and Geneva Cully have been known for their color coordination.

- Advertisement -

For decades they could be seen wearing matching outfits which earned them the nickname, “The Twins.”

On Sunday, the couple continued the tradition as both were dressed in all red and black.

Their trick to a long marriage? Zipping your lip.

Related Article: Get your free ice cream cone at Dairy Queen today

Read more here.