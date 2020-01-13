Ex-North Carolina trooper pleads guilty in arrest beating

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — A former North Carolina Highway Patrol trooper accused of involvement in a 2018 beating and K9 attack on a homeless man has been convicted of misdemeanor charges in the case.

News outlets reported Monday that Michael Blake pleaded guilty to two counts of willful failure to discharge his duties. He’ll serve one year of unsupervised probation.

- Advertisement -

Prosecutors dismissed charges of assault with a deadly weapon, soliciting assault with a deadly weapon, obstruction of justice and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Blake was accused of ordering officers to strike 29-year-old Kyron Hinton during an arrest in April 2018.

Prosecutors said he then filed a misleading statement that didn’t mention the use of force.