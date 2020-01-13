First batch of nominees for 2020 Oscars announced

LOS ANGELES, CA (AP) — The nominees for the Academy Awards are being announced in Los Angeles.

Issa Rae and John Cho are announcing nominees in 24 categories that honor the best achievements in films released in 2019.

The nominees for best supporting actress are: Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”; Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”; Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”; Florence Pugh, “Little Women”; Margot Robbie, “Bombshell.” The nominations will bring about endless speculation about who will win, and who should win.

Who wins will be revealed on Feb. 9, when the Oscars are held in Los Angeles. They’ll need all the star power they can get – the show will go hostless for its second straight year.