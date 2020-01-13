Flu leaves a 4-year-old girl blind in Iowa

IOWA (CNN) — An Iowa family says their 4-year-old daughter is recovering from a life-threatening case of the flu that left her blind.

Doctors say the blindness could be permanent.

Jade’s parents said the girl had to be flown to the children’s hospital at the University of Iowa on Christmas Eve.

She had a strain of the flu called Influenza B. Health experts say children are the most vulnerable to it.

Jade was unresponsive and relied on a ventilator in the pediatric intensive care unit.

“Influenza B is activating her own immune system to start attacking her own organs, specifically the brain and causing brain swelling,” said Dr. Aditya Badheka.

