Iran police shoot at those protesting plane shootdown

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Online videos purport to show Iranian police and security forces firing both tear gas and live rounds to disperse demonstrators who are protesting against the Islamic Republic’s initial denial that it shot down a Ukrainian jetliner.

The videos obtained by The Associated Press on Monday show protesters gathered near Tehran’s Azadi, or Freedom, Square on Sunday night.

Videos show tear gas being fired on what appears to be a peaceful crowd, which then turns to run away. Gunfire can be heard in the background.

Another clip shows a woman being carried away as a crowd shouts that she’s been shot.

Iranian state media did not immediately report on the incident.

