‘It was a very loud boom!’ Lightning strikes NC home, sparks fire

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) — Lightning struck a Fayetteville home early Monday morning, causing a fire and forcing the family that lives in the home to find a new place to stay.

The lightning hit the roof of a two-story house on West Summerchase Drive, causing a fire on the roof. There were no injuries but two people and their dog will have to stay with family.

- Advertisement -

Firefighters responded just after 2 a.m. to put out the fire and turn off the electricity.

“It was a very loud boom!” said Rosemary Haney. “Just all of a sudden and I was up like that. I thought the oven had blown up cause my husband was baking biscuits.”

Read more here.