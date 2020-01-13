‘It was a very loud boom!’ Lightning strikes NC home, sparks fire

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) — Lightning struck a Fayetteville home early Monday morning, causing a fire and forcing the family that lives in the home to find a new place to stay.
The lightning hit the roof of a two-story house on West Summerchase Drive, causing a fire on the roof. There were no injuries but two people and their dog will have to stay with family.
- Advertisement -
Firefighters responded just after 2 a.m. to put out the fire and turn off the electricity.
“It was a very loud boom!” said Rosemary Haney. “Just all of a sudden and I was up like that. I thought the oven had blown up cause my husband was baking biscuits.”