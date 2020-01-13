Local missing man dies after hit and run, troopers investigate

ONSLOW COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A missing Wilmington man who was reportedly found in Onslow County with serious injuries has died.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says Jim Powell was last seen December 26 on Murrill Hill Road in Jacksonville.

Highway Patrol First Sergeant H.A. Cannady says Powell was the victim of a hit and run. He was found on the shoulder of the road with a head injury on December 27 and was reportedly being treated at Vidant Medical Center.

Cannady says no suspect is in custody, and the case is still under investigation.